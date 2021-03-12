TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). As a group, research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

