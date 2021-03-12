TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TC PipeLines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered TC PipeLines from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of TCP stock remained flat at $$30.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. TC PipeLines has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $39.69.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 71.68%. Equities analysts expect that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TC PipeLines by 236.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TC PipeLines during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 35.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 46.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

