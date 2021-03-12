Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Raised to $60.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 124.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of TSHA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. 530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,757. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.65. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

