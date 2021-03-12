Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys £150.48 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney acquired 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.60).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Chris Carney acquired 93 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($196.84).

On Friday, January 8th, Chris Carney acquired 91 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($196.17).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 181.65 ($2.37) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 196.30 ($2.56). The company has a market cap of £6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.42 ($2.23).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.