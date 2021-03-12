Tassal Group Limited (TGR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on March 30th

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$3.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23.

Get Tassal Group alerts:

In other Tassal Group news, insider John Watson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.32 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of A$33,170.00 ($23,692.86).

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon and tiger prawns in Australia. The company offers fresh, smoked, canned, and frozen salmon; and Australian black tiger prawns. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells salmon, prawns and other seafood species.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tassal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tassal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.