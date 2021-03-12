Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,444 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $29,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TARO. TheStreet upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of TARO stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.63 million. Analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.