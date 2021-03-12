Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TGT. Cowen upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.91. 42,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.78. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

