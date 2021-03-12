Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $200.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.41.
TGT stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.79 and a 200-day moving average of $170.66.
In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
