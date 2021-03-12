Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $200.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.41.

TGT stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.79 and a 200-day moving average of $170.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

