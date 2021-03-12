Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Position Decreased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,196 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $22,624,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,352,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRGP opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

