Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $10.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $13.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Targa Resources.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

TRGP stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $34.71. 40,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,141. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $775,000. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

