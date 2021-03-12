Tarang Amin Sells 49,798 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,323,630.84.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92.

On Thursday, January 21st, Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $817,079.20.

On Thursday, December 31st, Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00.

ELF stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 151.17 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 67.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 73.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 76.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

