Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Director Ivan Menezes Sells 5,438 Shares of Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tapestry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Tapestry by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

