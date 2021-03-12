Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Director Ivan Menezes Sells 5,438 Shares of Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 34,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $44.50.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
