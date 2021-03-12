Tap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,763.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $9.80 million and $23,763.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tap has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

