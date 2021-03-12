Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial makes up 1.5% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,080,541.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at $72,895,044.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,916 over the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

