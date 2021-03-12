Talend Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,641 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 360% compared to the typical volume of 574 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Talend from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $867,480 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talend by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,810,000. Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its position in Talend by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 72,948 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talend by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Talend during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

