Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average is $180.45. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

