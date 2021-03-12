Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Position Increased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,646 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $47,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of SYRS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 44,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,448. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

