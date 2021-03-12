Synovus Financial Corp Sells 460 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $22,676,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,047,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $15,111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,337,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.27. 12,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,051. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $144.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -145.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

