Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,115 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $65,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.10. 48,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,031. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.04 and its 200-day moving average is $274.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

