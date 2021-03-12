Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 204,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $29,983,437.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,642,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,188,540 shares of company stock worth $1,175,458,480. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $130.16. 166,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,363,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.