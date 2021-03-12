Synovus Financial Corp Has $47.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.06. 25,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

