Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $967.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

