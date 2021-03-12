Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

