Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,685 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 215,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 156,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

