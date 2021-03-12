SyncFab (MFG) Market Cap Hits $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 12th. One SyncFab token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00049488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.12 or 0.00644012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00064851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About SyncFab

SyncFab is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 tokens. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SyncFab

