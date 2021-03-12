Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.23

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.23 and last traded at $137.90, with a volume of 2302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $666,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

