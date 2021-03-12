Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,366. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.48. Synalloy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

