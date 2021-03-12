Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SY1. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €108.33 ($127.45).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €101.45 ($119.35) on Tuesday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €108.19.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

