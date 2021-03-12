SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Sold by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. SVMK comprises 2.4% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of SVMK worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $120,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $629,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,914 shares of company stock valued at $15,408,460. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

SVMK stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.44. 21,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,139. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. Equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.