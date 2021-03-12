SVB Leerink Increases Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $23.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

RDUS stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $992.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,542 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 153,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

