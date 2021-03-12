SVB Leerink Comments on Castle Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSTL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $68.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286,275 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,476,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,632,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,744 shares of company stock valued at $13,479,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

