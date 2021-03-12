Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 207.9% in February

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 207.9% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on SZKMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $178.94 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.36. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.41.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
