Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Up 207.9% in February

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 207.9% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on SZKMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $178.94 on Friday. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.36. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

