Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:SDACU) Quiet Period To Expire on March 17th

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:SDACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 17th. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Unit had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SDACU stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Unit alerts:

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Unit

There is no company description available for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.