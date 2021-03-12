Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Raised to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an underpeform rating and issued a C$0.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$0.67.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.