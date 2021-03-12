Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Raised to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an underpeform rating and issued a C$0.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$0.67.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

