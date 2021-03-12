Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to $0.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2021 // Comments off

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $0.45 to $0.75 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZPTAF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.75 to $1.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.71.

Surge Energy stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Surge Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.60.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.