Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Raised to $0.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $0.45 to $0.75 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZPTAF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.75 to $1.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.71.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Surge Energy has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.60.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.