Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus Sells 14,500 Shares

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,965.25.

Shares of TSE:SPB remained flat at $C$14.07 during trading on Friday. 66,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Superior Plus Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.97 and a twelve month high of C$14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.42. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 32.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.67.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

