Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 19.97%.

Shares of SDPI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 28,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,386. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

