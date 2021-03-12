Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,472. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.73. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,586.90 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

