Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Stephen Peacher Sells 15,407 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$64.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market cap of C$37.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.85.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

