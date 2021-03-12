Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.12–0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.2-54.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.36 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.5–0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $22.27 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

