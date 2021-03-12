Streamr Price Up 25.7% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $96.79 million and $6.44 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00052046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00698144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00027407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00035933 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.