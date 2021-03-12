Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,715,000 after purchasing an additional 172,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,804,000 after purchasing an additional 531,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,312,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,755,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.46. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

