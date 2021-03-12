Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.39

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 152953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

SRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $984.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $302,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,867.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,400. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

