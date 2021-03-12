Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.51

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.51 and last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 3285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares in the company, valued at $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $655,924. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

