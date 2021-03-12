Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,631 call options on the company. This is an increase of 521% compared to the typical volume of 585 call options.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BNED opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

