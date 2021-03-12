Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Empire State Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,925 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,434% compared to the typical daily volume of 321 call options.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $67,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 342.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 160,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ESRT opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,174.83, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.10.
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.
