Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $60.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $2,792,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,879 shares of company stock worth $17,498,910. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

