Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,075. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $469.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

