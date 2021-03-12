Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $69.76 on Monday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.