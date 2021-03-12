Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,373 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

